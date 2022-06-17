UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 Date & Time Announced: Here's When & Where to Check Marks

The Uttar Pradesh Board will announce the class 10 and class 12 board exam results on June 17, 2022 at 2 PM. The results will be announced for 51,92,616 students via a press conference at UPMSP headquarters in Prayagraj. Students will be able to check their scores at official websites, upmsp.edu.in, and upresults.nic.in.

Students need to score at least 33 per cent marks to be considered as pass in their board exams. They will also be able to check their scores via SMS and DigiLocker. Further, students will also be able to check their scores directly at News18.com by filling the form below -

Over 52 lakh students will receive their UPMSP board exam results tomorrow. A total of 27.8 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 exam and 24.1 lakh took the Class 12 exam. The high school exams were held from March 24 to April 13 while the inter exams were conducted between March 24 to April 13.

Furthermore, there are some good news for students. They will get bonus marks in subjects that had out of syllabus questions. UPMSP had earlier announced the same. This includes, students who got paper code 321EP in the intermediate history exam will get 44 out of 100 as bonus marks. Thereby, if a candidate has left the paper blank, they will be awarded 44 marks and promoted in the exam.

Whilet the class 10 math exam with paper codes, 822AX, 822AY / 822 BA will get two and four bonus marks. Certain question paper sets of home science, science and Hindi of class 10 will also be awarded bonus marks. While class 12 Hindi papers codes 301 DL, 302 DP /302 DR will get 1 and five bonus marks respectively.

In 2021, UP Board evaluated the students and created the final results based on an alternative mode of assessment. For high school students, the pass percentage was at the highest ever as 99.53 per cent and among inter students, the pass percentage was at 97.88 per cent. In 2020, as many as 83 per cent of students passed class 10 UP Board exams and 74 per cent passed class 12.

