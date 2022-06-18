LIVE: UP Board Class10 Result 2022 at upmsp.edu.in UP High School Direct Link at News18

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be declaring the much-awaited UP Board class 10 board exams results today, June 18. Only a couple of minutes are left for 27.8 lakh students to get their UP Board high school mark sheets. The official time of declaration of the result is 2 PM.

UP 10th Result LIVE Updates

Since a large number of students are checking their results, the website might go down. It is critical that students know all official sources to check results. The UP Board 10th results or UP Board High School results will be available at upmsp.edu.in or upreuslts.nic.in. The link to check marks will also be available at News18.com.

UP 10th High School Result Direct Link

To check scores with News18.com. Students need their roll number or registration numbers as mentioned on their UP Board 10th admit card to check scores. Students can directly check marks by filling the form below -

UP 10th, UP High School Results 2022: Documents Needed to Check Result

Students need to keep their admit card / UP Board high school hall ticket handy to check their UP Board class 10 marks online. The roll number written on admit card will be required to check marks. This step of verification is kept to ensure safety and privacy of the students. The result will carry name, address, school name, father’s name, along with marks.

UP 10th, UP High School Results 2022: How to check at upmsp.edu.in

You too know the website but do not know how to download the marksheet? Here is a detailed description of how to navigate through the site.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPMSP or UP Board - upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for UP Board results for class 10 exams 2022.

Step 3: Enter your details such as roll number and date of birth and click submit.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: View your result and check if all details are correct.

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

UP 10th, UP High School Result via SMS

Students who do not have access to the internet can check their results via SMS as well. To do so, students need to follow these steps -

Type UP10 roll number and send it to 56263. For example, if students have their roll number as 1111 they need to send UP10 11111 to 56263 and as a reply to that message, they will get their marks.

UP 10th, UP High School Marksheets at digilocker.gov.in

DigiLocker also stores other documents and files such as driving licenses, and vehicle registration. The facility can be availed by registering at digilocker.gov.in using the Aadhar card.

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker online portal

Step 2: Next click on sign up available on the upper left corner of the homepage

Step 3: Enter your name as per Aadhaar card, date of birth, category, valid mobile number, email id, Aadhar number, and create a six-digit security pin.

Step 4: Submit the details and set a username. Once your account is created on DigiLocker, you can access the UP Board 10th result 2021 through the same.

Step 5: Next, click on ‘UP Board’ under the ‘education’ tab

Step 6: Click on Class 10 passing certificate/result

Step 7: Either enter your UP class 10 roll number or your mobile number registered with CBSE

Step 8: The UP class 10 result/mark sheet/certificate will be displayed on the screen

This facility will only be available once the results are announced. Students can not check their scores ahead of the declaration time.

UP 10th, UP High School Results 2022: What to Check in Marksheet?

The online result is not exactly the mark sheet. The printout of the online result will act as a provisional mark sheet, however, it cannot be assumed that it is error-free. In case you find any error in the online results, alert the authorities at the earliest. Here’s what to look for in the mark sheet -

— Personal details: Students can match their names, exam centre name, date of birth, fathers name and spellings etc from admit card and ensure its correct

— Totalling: Calculations including the totaling of marks and percentage calculation should be correct.

— Spelling: From the name of the student to the exam centre, everything should be spelled correctly, in case of an error, this could impact future prospects.

UP 10th, UP High School Result 2022: How to Know If I Have Passed?

Students scoring 33 per cent marks overall and in every subject is considered to have passed the exam. While checking the marksheet, it would be marked as ‘P’ which means pass. Students will also be given bonus marks in UP class 10 results for the wrong questions. Further, grace marks are also offered for the students who are missing passing marks by a small margin.

Last year, all students who took UP Board 10th exams were announced as passed, thus obtaining its highest-ever pass percentage of 100%. In 2020, as many as 83% of students had passed the exam. In 2019, the pass percentage was at 80.07%.

UP Board 10th Result, UP High School Result: How Was Checking Done?

The UP Board 10th & 12th board exams collectively had 2. 25 crore copies which were checked by more than 1.25 lakh teachers in 16 days. It is noteworthy that the UP Board High School and Intermediate examinations were conducted from 24 March to 13 April 2022. After which the work of evaluation started on 20 April and all copies were checked till 8 May 2022. After almost 1 month, now the results of the students are being released.

Issue in UP Board 10th, UP High School Results? Know Helpline Number

In case of any error in the exam or any query related to the board exam, students can get in touch with officials through the helpline numbers -

— 1800-180-5310

— 1800-180-5312

— 1800-180-6607

— 1800-180-6608

The class 10 exams were held between March 24 and April 13 while the class 12 exams started on March 24 and concluded on April 13.

This year, a total of 51,92,689 students registered for the class 10 and class 12 UP Board exams while 47,75,749 students of them wrote the exams. 27.8 lakh students appeared for the UP Board class 10 exams. Out of these, 15.5 lakh students are male and 12.28 lakh students are female.

For class 12 UP Board examinations 2022, a total of 24.1 lakh students gave the exams. 10.8 lakh students of these are female whereas 13.24 lakh students are male.

