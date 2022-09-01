UP Board 9th, 11th Registration Deadline Extended, Board Exam 2023 Papers to be Kept in Bank

Giving relief to lakhs of students, the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UP Board) has extended the last date for registration of students taking admission in class 9th and 11th till September 10.

There is still time for students who, haven’t been able to register. Students can register for classes 9 and 11 online by going to the board’s website, upmsp.edu. For this, school administrators can register kids online by making a treasury deposit of Rs 50 for each subject.

Including both urban and rural parts of Uttar Pradesh, there are around 650 government intercollegiate, non-government, and underfunded schools. More than 80,000 people have registered in class 9 and class 11 so far. The schools are currently in the admissions process. The board has therefore extended the registration deadline.

Board Exam 2023 papers will be stored in the bank locker

The UP Board has begun preparing for the 2023 High School and Intermediate Exam. Preparations are underway to take stricter steps than before to make the examination copy-free. The plan is to store the exam paper in the bank locker. The UP Board has written to all district school inspectors informing them to gather the information of the banks in order to address this issue. According to the regulation, information on locker forms shall be made available at nationalised banks with branches in the examination centre development group.

This year, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the UP Class 10, 12th board results 2022 in June. Girl students outshined boy students in this year’s UP Board Class 10 results with 91.69 per cent to 85.25 per cent. The pass percentage this year has been 88.18 per cent of the students who appeared.

Class 10th and 12th Compartment Exams for the UP Board are anticipated to take place soon. According to news reports, the UP Board Class 10th and 12th Compartment Exam 2022 would start on August 27, 2022. However, the website does not have an official announcement.

