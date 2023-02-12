The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to release the Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 and 12 admit card 2023 soon. The UPMSP will be releasing the State Class 10 and 12 hall tickets 2023 on the official website at- upmsp.edu.in. Once it is released by the Board, candidates who registered for the exam can collect their UP Board admit card 2023 from their schools.

As per the official schedule, the UP Board Exams 2023 for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on February 16. The UP Board exams for Class 10 students will end on March 3 while the UP Board Class 12 exams will conclude on March 4. The exams will be conducted in two shifts; the first shift (morning) will commence at 8 am and will end at 11:15 am. The second shift (afternoon) will begin at 2 pm and will conclude at 5:30 pm.

The Class 10 students of the UP Board will start with Hindi and Primary Hindi papers. While Class 12 students will begin their exam with a Military Science paper in the morning, followed by Hindi and General Hindi in the afternoon.

UP Board Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Look for the ‘Important Information & Downloads’ section and click on it.

Step 3: Then click on the link provided for UP Board Class 10 and 12 Admit Card 2023.

Step 4: On the new window, enter the User ID and password correctly. Submit the details.

Step 5: Check, save and download the UP Board Class 10 and 12 Admit Card

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference.

Students should keep in mind that the UP Board admit card for Classes 10 and 12 is a significant document for the board examination. It should be carried on all days of the exam. The UP Board admit card will mention the reporting time, set of guidelines, exam venue, and other instructions on it.

Approximately 58 lakh students have registered for the UP Board Class 10 and 12 Exams 2023, as per reports. Also, regular students will have registered for the exam can collect their admit cards from the schools, while private students will be able to download them from the website.

