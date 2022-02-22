UP Board Class 10th, 12th Exams Likely in April, UPMSP to Release Date Sheet Soon

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to issue the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 timetables for board exams 2022 soon. As per the latst information available from officials, the UP Board datesheets are likely to be released in the coming weeks.

The board is yet to issue an official date sheet. However, reports indicate that the UP Board class 10 and 12 exams will begin in April. The UP board exam 2022 would most likely be held after the assembly elections in the state. Polling in Uttar Pradesh Assembly will be held from February 10 to March 7. The results will be declared on March 10. Thus its likely that exams are held in April.

Around 52 lakh students have enrolled for the UP board exam 2022. Out of the total number of students who have enrolled, around 28 lakh students have registered for Class 10 board examinations, while another 24 lakh students have registered for Class 12 board examinations. Once released, the date sheet can be downloaded from the official site, upmsp.edu.in.

In the midst of the escalating Covid-19 cases, students and parents were concerned about the Class 10 and Class 12 Uttar Pradesh board examinations. The UP Board has previously said that the board exams will be held following the assembly elections.

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board has directed that pre-board examination and practical tests for Class 10 and Class 12 students be held in February, while annual exams for Class 9 and Class 11students be held in the second week of March.

UPMSP Secretary Divyakant Shukla has instructed all joint directors and district inspectors to upload the pre-board scores by the second week of March, say reports.

UPMSP has made pre-board exams compulsory for students in classes 10 and 12. The Board has asked all of its affiliated schools to administer intermediate and high school pre-board exams in the same manner as the final board exams in order to enable students to get more comfortable with the exam format.

