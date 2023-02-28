The Department of Basic Education, Uttar Pradesh, has released the UP board exam schedule for classes 1 to 8 annual exams 2022-23. The board will conduct the examination for primary and upper primary classes from March 20 to 24, 2023. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will be held from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and the afternoon shift will be held from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm.

According to the official notification, the UP board class 1 exam will be held on March 20, 2023 in verbal mode. The annual examination for classes 2 to 5 will be conducted in both oral and written mode. While the annual examination for classes 6 to 8 will be in written mode only. The result of all classes will come on March 31, 2023.

“Annual home examinations for classes 1 to 8 in the primary and upper primary schools of the Basic Education Council will be held from March 20, 2023," the Department of Basic Education tweeted.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) started the board examination for class 10 and class 12 on February 16. As per the schedule, the class 10 UP board final exams will go through March 3, and the class 12 exams will conclude on March 4. The final exams are being conducted in two shifts. The first shift begins from 8 am to 11:15 pm and the second shift commences from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Students are given 15 minutes extra to read the question paper. They are provided with OMR sheets.

A total of 58,85,745 candidates have registered for the UP board examination this year. Out of the total number, 31,16, 487 are high school candidates and 27,69,258 will be appearing for intermediate exams.

