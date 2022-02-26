UP Board Exam 2022 to be Held Across 8373 Centres, Datesheet Soon

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon release the date sheet for the Class 10 and 12 board exams. As voting for the UP Elections 2022 continues, UP Board examinations will most likely commence in April. The theory exams are likely to be held in May, however, exact details will be known once the datesheet is out.

For both inter and matric students, schools will hold practicals. Students will have to go to their respective schools for their practical exams. The UP board theory exams will be held offline.

For the UP board high school and intermediate examinations, a total of 8373 test centres have been established, a rise of 107 centres from last year when as many as 8266 centres were set up. The list of examination centres has been posted on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.

In addition to finalising the UP Board exam 2022 exam sites, a list of exam proctors is also being compiled. UPSEB is likely to compile the list online so that the supervising squad may verify the identities of instructors, where they have been allocated, and what their responsibilities are.

While 27.8 lakh students have registered for the UP-board Class 10 examinations, 23.9 lakh students have enrolled for the UP-board Class 12 exams. Schools must finish the pre-board examinations by the end of February.

Meanwhile, the UP Board has shortened the curriculum by 30% this year. The board made this decision because studies were interrupted by the Coronavirus pandemic. The test questions will be given in the same form as they were in the session 2020-21.

Despite this decision, many students have flocked to social media to demand that the board examinations be cancelled owing to Covid-19. However, the UP board has stated that examinations won’t be postponed or cancelled this year.

