UP Board Exam 2022: Schools Asked To Update Details Of Differently Abled Students

The registration process for Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) examinations 2022 has been completed but the registration of a few students is yet to be done by the schools. Around 51 lakh students of classes 10 and 12 will be appearing in the UP board examinations 2022. The UP Board has issued notice to several schools for providing the data of differently-abled students appearing in the exam.

The school administrations have been asked to enter the details of differently-abled students on the UPMSP website upmsp.edu.in. Many schools affiliated with the UP Board have not yet registered the full details of such students and the board has termed this as “a big negligence" by the schools. The board has given instructions to these schools to provide the data of differently-abled students as soon as possible.

Board has said that it needs the necessary details of the students to prepare the admit cards. It has asked the schools to provide the name, photo and certificate of disability of the students. If these are not submitted on time then it will be difficult for the board to issue their admit cards.

UP board exam 2022 will be conducted in March-April 2022. The board has started preparations for high school and intermediate exams. The board will release the examination schedule after the completion of UP Assembly Election 2022. Polling for the seventh and last phase of UP Assembly elections will be held on March 7 and results will be announced on March 10. It is expected that the examination schedule will be announced after March 10.

The students of classes 10 and 12 are eagerly waiting for the schedule of UP board examinations 2022. The time-table of examination will be available in a PDF format and students will be able to download it from the website of the board.

