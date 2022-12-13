UP Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet Soon: When & Where to Check

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad’s (UPMSP) class 10 and 12 board exams date sheets for 2023 will be made available soon on the official website, upmsp.edu.in. As soon as the link for the date sheet is made available, students who will be appearing for the UP Board Board exams will be able to access time table for the 2023 exams. However, UPMSP is yet to announce the exact date.

As per the board, more than 58 lakh students have applied for the UPMSP inter and high school exams this year, which is the highest-ever. Out of the 58,67,329 total students registered for the UP board exams, as many as 31,16,458 have applied for class 10, and 27,50,871 for class 12.

UP board exam date sheet 2023: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Select the downloads tab on the homepage.

Step 3: The link to the date sheet would appear on a new page once it has been released.

Step 4: After clicking the link, a PDF of the UP board exam date 2023 will open.

Step 5: Download the timetable and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Meanwhile, UPMSP has released sample question papers across several subjects starting with English, math, Hindi, and others for class 10 and class 12 board exams. Candidates can download the sample papers and practise them for the UP board examinations in 2023 to improve their preparation. Students can obtain an understanding of the questions and patterns through the sample papers.

While the official announcement of the 2023 UPMSP board exam date is yet to be made, according to the information that is currently available, the UP board will hold the 2023 board exams between the months of March and May for both classes 10th and 12th. Once available, students can follow the instructions given above to check the UP board exam schedule for 2023.

