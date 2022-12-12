UPMSP UP Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet to be out Soon, Know How to Download

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad’s (UPMSP) class 10 and 12 board exams date sheets for 2023 will be made available soon on the official website, upmsp.edu.in. As soon as the link for the date sheet is made available, students who will be appearing for the UP Board Board exams will be able to access Time Table for the 2023 exams.

Although the official announcement of the 2023 UPMSP UP Board Exam date is yet to be made, according to the information that is currently available, the UP board will hold the 2023 Board Exams between the months of March and May for both class 10 and 12.

UP board exam date sheet 2023: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Select the Downloads tab on the homepage.

Step 3: The link to the date sheet would appear on a new page once it has been released.

Step 4: After clicking the link, a PDF of the UP Board Exam Date 2023 will open.

Step 5: Download the timetable and take a printout of the same for future reference.

UPMSP has released sample question papers across several subjects starting with English, Math, Hindi, and others for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. It is available for download by students at upmsp.edu. Candidates can download the sample papers and practise them for the UP board examinations in 2023 to improve their preparation. Students can obtain an understanding of the questions and patterns through the sample papers.

According to Hindustan Times, the board exams for classes 10 and 12 in Uttar Pradesh will draw more than 58 lakh students this year. 31,16,458 of the 58,67,329 total students registered for the UP board exams are in the 10th grade, and 27,50,871 are in the 12th grade.

