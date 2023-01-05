UP Board Exam 2023 Datesheet Soon: Where & How to Check UPMSP 10th, 12th Timetable

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad’s (UPMSP) class 10 and 12 board exams date sheets for 2023 will be made available soon on the official website, upmsp.edu.in. As soon as the link for the date sheet is made available, students who will be appearing for the UP Board Board exams will be able to access time table for the 2023 exams. The timetable will be released for all streams including arts, science, and commerce.

This year, over 58 lakh students registered for the UP board 10th and 12th exams 2023, which is the highest-ever. In this session, maximum number of girls have registered for the 10th board examination when to compared to last five years. According to the data released by the UP Board, a total of 31,28,318 students have registered in high school whereas a total of 27,50,130 students have registered for the intermediate examination.

UP BOARD EXAM DATE SHEET 2023: HOW TO DOWNLOAD

Step 1: Visit the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Select the downloads tab on the homepage.

Step 3: The link to the date sheet would appear on a new page once it has been released.

Step 4: After clicking the link, a PDF of the UP board exam date 2023 will open.

Step 5: Download the timetable and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Meanwhile, UPMSP has released sample question papers across several subjects starting with English, math, Hindi, and others for class 10 and class 12 board exams. Candidates can download the sample papers and practise them for the UP board examinations in 2023 to improve their preparation. Students can obtain an understanding of the questions and patterns through the sample papers.

While the official announcement of the 2023 UPMSP board exam date is yet to be made, according to the information that is currently available, the UP board will hold the 2023 board exams between the months of March and May for both classes 10th and 12th.

