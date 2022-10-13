UP Board Exam 2023: Registrations up by Over 6.7 Lakh From Last Year

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has witnessed a sharp jump in its registration for high school and intermediate exams compared to last ear. A preliminary look at the registrations suggests that this year’s sign ups for class 10 and class 12 board examinations exceed last year’s by over 6.74 lakh.

Over 58 lakh pupils have registered for the 2022-23 session of the UP Board high school and intermediate exams. A board official revealed that a total of 58,78,448 student registrations have been recorded for this year’s board examinations. A total of 31,16,458 students have registered to appear for class 10, while 27,50,871 have enrolled for the class 12 examinations after the last date of registration. In comparison, a total of 51,92,689 students registered for the examinations held the last session. This included 28,77,398 boys and 23,15,291 girls.

According to the data provided by the board officials, of the 31,16,458 class 10 students who have registered this year, 31,06,156 fall under the regular category, while 10,302 belong to the private category. Similarly, for class 12, there are 25,68,367 students in the regular category and 1,82,504 in the private one.

Year 10th registrations 12th registrations 2022 31,16,458 27,50,871 2021 26,09,501 29,94,312 2020 30,24,632 25,86,440

A total of 52,38,744 students of classes 9 and 11 have registered with the UP till the last date. In the 2021-22 session, the board set up 8873 centres across the state for the exams. This number will go up, given the increased number of aspirants.

The registrations were slated to conclude on August 8 but had to be pushed multiple times due to various reasons. After two more extensions, the registration process finally concluded this week. The schools were directed to upload the registration details on the official website of UP Board by October 10. The board exams are expected to be conducted in the physical mode in February and March next year.

