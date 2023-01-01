UP Board Exam Datesheet 2023: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Timetable Releasing Soon at upmsp.edu.in

The date sheet of the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams has already been released and the students of UP Board are still waiting for their timetable to be out. According to information received from media reports, the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, UPMSP can release the timetable for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams very soon.

After the release of the timetable, students will be able to check it by visiting the official website upsmp.edu.in. The UP board theory exams are likely to be held in March 2023, while the UP board practical exams 2023 will be held from February 16 to 28, 2023, tentatively.

As per the schedule, the pre-boards will be conducted from February 1 to 15 for both Class 10 and Class 12. Schools have been asked to hold pre-boards in January and half-yearly exams based on the syllabus taught till September.

Advertisement

UP Board Exam Datesheet 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the website official website of UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad - upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Download section’.

Step 3: Now, click on the link that says, ‘UP board High School Time Table 2023’ or ‘UP Board Intermediate Time Table 2023’.

Step 4: The UP board exam date sheet 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the UP Board Exam class 10 and class 12 timetable and take a printout

Read | UP Board Exam 2023 Datesheet Update: When and Where to Check 10th, 12th Timetable?

Students must notice that the UP board has already released UPMSP model papers 2022-23 for Classes 10 and 12. Students can download the UP Board sample papers from the official website. The UP board has also finalized the centers for matriculation and intermediate examinations.

Advertisement

More than 58 lakh students have registered for the UP board 10th and 12th exams 2023, which is the highest-ever. In this session, maximum number of girls have registered for the 10th board examination when to compared to last five years. According to the data released by the UP Board, a total of 31,28,318 students have registered in high school whereas a total of 27,50,130 students have registered for the intermediate examination.

Read all the Latest Education News here