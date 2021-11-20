UP Board Exams 2022: UPMSP to Use Mobile App for Selecting Centres

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be using a mobile app for selecting exam centres for UP Board Exams 2022. The mobile app will help authorities in collecting geo-mapping data of schools. The UP Board has set a deadline of January 24 for releasing the list of exam centres.

The data will have to be uploaded on the UP board’s app by a block-level group formed by a committee of government school principals. The uploads will be completed by December 2 and followed up with physical verification of the schools.

Once the verification process gets complete by December 9, the respective district school inspectors will upload the list on the UPMSP’s website. A committee formed in each district by the respective district magistrates will certify the selected centre assessment list of schools before handing it over to the district school inspectors by December 27. The UPMSP has also kept a window open for complaint redressal of school principals before the final upload on January 24, 2022.

The Central Assessment Committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Director of Education whereas the district level committee has to be constituted under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate.

Like every year, the marking for schools will be done on the basis of facilities available in the school for examination. The final selection will be done on the basis of a merit list prepared by checking the school’s performance in the marking for facilities. In a scenario where two schools score equal marks, the one having more seats for examination will be preferred. The candidates will be allotted the exam centres at a maximum distance of 10 km.

UP board examination had to be cancelled this year in wake of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Marks were allotted on the basis of the candidate’s performance in internal assessment and previous class

