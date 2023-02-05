The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) could release the admit cards for Class 10 and 12 board exams anytime now. Once released, students are advised to collect their hall tickets from their respective schools during school’s working hours. Students must carefully review the admit cards to make sure that the details mentioned on them are accurate. In case of any error, they must immediately inform the school officials.

Details like the name of the candidate, date of birth (DOB), examination centre, timings, and other important instructions will be printed on the admit cards.

Important Instruction for Candidates

-All registered and appearing students must carry their UPMSP board admit card 2023 along with a valid ID proof to the exam centre on the day of the exam.

-Students without it will not be allowed to enter the exam hall or appear for the exam.

-Students are advised to reach the exam centre on time. As per the instructions set by the Board, they are prescribed to arrive at least 30 minutes before the exam begins.

-Before writing the exam, it is necessary for all candidates to write the roll number and other details on the answer sheet.

-Students are requested to check all the answers and important details before submitting their papers or leaving the exam hall.

According to the UP Board 2023 schedule, the exams for Class 10 will commence on February 16 and conclude on March 3. Whereas the Class 12 exam will be held between February 16 to March 4. The matriculation and intermediate examination will be conducted in two shifts. First, shift from 8 am to 11:15 am and second shift from 2 pm to 5:30 pm.

The Class 10 board exam will begin with Hindi and Primary Hindi papers while the Class 12 exam will commence with a Military Science paper in the morning shift and Hindi and General Hindi papers in the evening shift.

Students are advised to carefully go through the examination schedule released by the board and prepare accordingly for their upcoming test. They must also take note of the exam dates as well as the timings of the board exam.

