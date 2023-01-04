UP Board Exams 2023 Datesheet: When & Where to Check UPMSP 10th, 12th Timetable?

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council or UPMSP has asked the schools to conduct the UP board 10th and 12th written pre-board exams from February 1 to 15. After the pre-board exams are over, the high school and inter final board exams will be conducted. Over 58 lakh students are awaiting for the UPMSP board exam time table.

The datesheet of UP board exam will be uploaded on the official website at upmsp.edu.in, once released. However, there has been no official confirmation by the board. As per media reports, the datesheet of UP board exams 2023 can be out anytime soon.

As many as 58,78,448 students, including high school and intermediate have registered for the exams. This is the largest number of registrations in high school and intermediate in the UP Board in the last five years, said Divya Kant Shukla, Secretary of the UP Board.

According to the data released by the UP Board, a total of 31,28,318 students have registered in high school including 31,19,372 regular and 8,946 private candidates. Whereas in class 12, 25,83,443 regular and 1,66,697 private students have registered. Hence, a total of 27,50,130 students have registered for the inter examination.

Meanwhile, the answer sheets in the board exams this time will be stitched to stop rigging by changing the copies of meritorious students. The UP board has decided to send stitched answer sheets to all 75 districts of the state. Earlier, several cases of children changing the answer sheets were found. Those who were quick in reading used to take out the cover of the copy of the meritorious students and put it on the copy of weak children, by taking money from the students. The pages of the copies found in the board exams are stapled due to which it was easier to remove them. Now it will be stitched.

