More than 58 lakh students are going to appear in the UP Board class 10th and 12th exams. All of them are waiting for their admit cards to be issued. The admit card for the UP Board Exam 2023 will be issued on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education- upmsp.edu.in.

Details like the name of the candidate, date of birth (DOB), examination centre, timings, and other important instructions will be printed on the admit cards.

According to media reports, Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council (UPMSP) class 10th and 12th admit cards will be issued today, February 7. Regular students studying in schools affiliated to the UP Board will have to collect their admit cards from the school, while private students will be able to download them from the website.

Advertisement

The principals of the schools affiliated to the UP Board will download the admit cards of all the students of classes 10th and 12th from the UPMSP website. They will put their signature and school seal on each admit card. After that, the students will be given their admit cards. While taking the admit card, check the necessary information and signature and seal entered in it.

UPMSP Admit Card: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website- upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘Important Information & Downloads’ section

Step 3: Now, click on the link provided for UP Board Class 10th, 12th admit card 2023

Step 4: On the next window, enter the user ID and password

Step 5: Submit details and the admit card for students will display on the screen

Step 6: Save and download the UP Board admit cards and take its print out for further use.

Advertisement

UP Board Exam will start from February 16, 2023. Accordingly, only 10 days are left for the board exams. Along with the admit card, students are also eager to know the updates related to their exam center. Information about the exam center will also be available on the UP Board Exam Admit Card itself. Knowing the exam center will give students an idea that how far they will have to travel from their home or school and how much time it will take to reach there.

Read all the Latest Education News here