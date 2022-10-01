UP Board Exams 2023: UPMSP to Provide OMR Sheets to Class 10 Students During Exam

For the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council (UPMSP) class 10 board exam 2023, students will use OMR sheet to write the exam. Students in class 10 will be given an OMR sheet as well as a common answer sheet to solve the question paper. The UP board will implement this change in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The question paper of the UPMSP 10th written examination of 70 marks will be divided into two parts, according to a report by a leading news daily. Around, 30 percent of the question paper, or the first section of 20 marks will consist multiple choice questions, which candidates must answer on the OMR sheet. The second section, which will have 70 per cent or 50 marks, will comprise descriptive questions, which are to be answered on the traditional copy as before.

Also read| CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023: Datesheet to be Released in December

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the OMR sheet will be used for classes 11 and 12 in 2024 and 2025 respectively. Once this system is implemented, answer sheets will be checked in two ways. OMR sheets will be assessed using computer scanning, while normal answer sheets will be assessed by teachers like before.

In August end, the UP board had released the final figures of candidates appearing for high school and intermediate board exam 2023. As per the data, about 58,78,448 students including both class 10 and class 12, registered on the official website of the board. Divya Kant Shukla, Secretary of the UP Board has stated that this is the highest number of registrations in high school and intermediate in the last five years.

Out of the total, 31,28,318 students registered for high school which consist 31,19,372 regular students and 8,946 private students. On the other hand, 27,50,130 students registered for the intermediate examination, of which 25,83,443 are regular and 1,66,697 are private.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here