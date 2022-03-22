UP Board Exams Begins in 2 Days, Several Students Yet to Receive Admit Cards

UP Board 10th, 12th Exams 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released admit cards for both classes 10 and 12 on March 17, however, several candidates are yet to receive the same. With the exams starting from Thursday, March 24, many parents and examinees have reached the UP Board headquarters at Prayagraj to demand the release of the hall tickets as without it they would not be allowed to sit for the exams.

With only two days left for the UP matric and inter board exams to start, many parents who have come from far away districts like Bahraich, Auraiya, and Sonbhadra are sitting outside the UP Board headquarters. The record of the examinees could not be found in the schools as well.

The parents allege that their child’s future is in danger, but the responsible officers and employees of the UP Board remain silent. The parents are not being allowed inside the board office. Parents and examinees have demanded from the secretary of the UP Board to issue the admit cards on an immediate basis.

Over 51 lakh candidates including classes 10 and 12 are set to appear for the UP board examination. Out of this, 27,81,654 candidates will give the high school exams and 24,110,35 will appear for the intermediate exam.

For the examination, UP Board has set up 8373 examination centres set up across the state. The class 10 exams will be completed in 12 working days and the Intermediate in 15 working days. While class 10 exams will conclude on April 11, the class 12 exams will be complete on April 20.

The admit cards are available for download only for the respective school principals at the official website — upmsp.edu.in. Students will have to go to their respective schools to get their inter or matric admit card. Usually, the admit cards are released about 10 days ahead of the board exams. This year, UPMSP has shared a motivational letter to the students along with the admit cards which include tips to become toppers, and motivational messages, the board had said.

