UP Board Exams Clash With Ramzan, Ram Navami, Section 144 Imposed in Noida

Ahead of the upcoming festivals, and exams the Uttar Pradesh authorities have imposed section 144 in Gautam Buddh Nagar district (Noida) of Uttar Pradesh, prohibiting the gathering of four or more people in a public space. The restrictions are imposed from April 1 to April 30. The authorities have also issued further guidelines on the same for students and as well as citizens.

The imposition of section 144 comes in the wake of Ramzan, Ram Navami, Ambedkar Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti, and the High School/Inter examinations.

As per the fresh issued guidelines, people have to adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines while being in a public place. As per section 144, no protest or demonstration can be held in the area. It further said that no person shall gather within a distance of 200 yards from the examination center. Additionally, more than five people can not gather near exam centers.

Candidates giving the exam have been asked to not carry mobile phones, pager, calculator or modern method equipment inside the examination center premises without permission and any person will not be allowed to enter the examination center a day before the examination day.

“Section 144 CrPC will be imposed in the district from April 1- 30, in view of upcoming festivals of Ramzan, Ram Navami, Ambedkar Jayanti and High School/Inter examinations and the dates of General Legislative Council Election 2022 etc", Police Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar said in a statement.

Recently, UP Board class 12 English paper of the second shift was leaked. This had led to the cancelation of the exam. The districts where examinations were cancelled include Agra, Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Baghpat, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Unnao, Sitapur, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Chitrakoot, Jalaun, Ambedkar Nagar, Pratapgarh, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Varanasi, Kanpur Dehat, Etah, and Shamli. Apart from these districts, the examinations were conducted smoothly in the rest of the districts.

The exam will be scheduled to be held again. The revised dates are yet to be announced. Over 52 lakh students had registered for the UP Board 10th, 12th board exams 2022. The exams are being held in offline mode amid covid-19 precuations.

