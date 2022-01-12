UP Board Exams likely to be held from March 24: Reports

The Election Commission of India (ECI), on January 8, announced that the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will be conducted from February 10 to March 7. Amid the rising Covid-19 cases the students and parents were in uncertainty over the Class 10 and 12 Uttar Pradesh board examinations. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) had earlier maintained that the board exams will be held after the assembly elections.

Now, as the dates of polls have been announced, UPMSP is expected to announce the schedule for the board exams soon. Though the UP board officials have not said anything regarding the date sheet of the examination, a few reports suggest that the UP Board class 10 and 12 examination 2022 will start from March 24.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad officials have repeatedly asserted that there will be no deferment in the exam schedule due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

The datasheet for the UP Board High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) examinations will be released on the official website of the board - upmsp.edu.in. More than 50 lakh students of class 10 and 12 are expected to appear in the board exams.

The process of selection of exam centres for UP Board Exam 2022 is in full swing. According to the officials, the UP Board exam centres have been decided. The centres have been asked to file their objections by January 13, 2022. The district school inspectors have verified the basic information of the schools which have been selected as exam centres.

In the academic year 2020-21, class 10 and class 12 UP board exams were scheduled to start on April 24, 2021. However, due to the second wave of Coronavirus in the state, the exams were postponed first and later got cancelled. The candidates were awarded marks based on an internal assessment.

The UP Board officials have advised the students to regularly check the official website of UPMSP for getting updates on the exam date sheet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.