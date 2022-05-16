UP Board Inter, High School Result Dates Announced, Websites to Check Score

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce UP Board class 10 and class 12 results by end of May or in the first week of June, officials from the board informed media. The evaluation process of over and currently, the practical exams are being held for students who missed the exams in the first go.

A total of 51,92,689 students registered for UP Board exams this year of which over 50 lakh took exams. UP Board claims that among these students there were 2.25 crore answer scripts. Board had appointed a large number of teachers who completed the evaluation process within 16 days.

Of the total students, as many as 24,11,350 students appeared for the UPMSP Inter exams and 27,81,654 for the high school. With a large number of students checking results on the same day, almost every year, the board website goes down after result announcement. To be ahead of others students can check their score directly at News18.com by filling the form below -

UP Board Inter and high school exams will also be available at official websites -

— upresults.nic.in

— upmsp.edu.in

— upmspresults.up.nic.in

— results.nic.in

Meanwhile, UP board will award full marks to students for questions which were out of syllabus in class 10 and 12 board exams. Reportedly, 12 questions across all subjects for the UP Board Intermediate Exam 2022 were asked from excluded syllabus or topics. Similarly, multiple questions for the seven core subjects of UP Board High School Exam 2022 were also from the syllabus that was excluded this year.

It is likely that the exam will be announced via a press conference. Due to the pandemic, the result was announced in online mode. This year, so far the mode of result or exact date has not been disclosed. After checking of marks in theory exams, the practical scores too will be added before forming final results.

Uttar Pradesh board exam candidates who could not appear for practical examinations during the regular schedule have been given another chance to clear it between May 17 and 20. After this the final result will be calculated.

The theory exams were conducted at 8373 centers across the state, out of which 861 sensitive and 254 very sensitive examination centers were identified. It was held from March 24 to April 13.

