UP Board Inter Practical Exam 2022 Begins Today, Guidelines to Follow

With the completion of Class 12 written board exams, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to conduct the practical exams now. While the practicals are usually held before the written exams, the process was delayed this year due to the state assembly election. The UPMSP practical exams will begin from today, April 20.

Students have been assigned practical exam centres in the same school where they had appeared for the written exams, reported a leading news daily. Previously, practical exams were conducted in the respective schools the students studied in.

UPMSP Inter Practicals 2022: Documents needed

Candidates must remember to carry the hardcopy of their admit card to the exam. Without it, they will not be allowed to enter the premises. They must also carry a government-issued identity card.

UPMSP Inter Practicals 2022: Guidelines to follow

Candidates must wear masks and sanitizer at the examination centre. The can not carry any gadget or electronic items. They must reach the exam centre as per the time mentioned on the admit cards.

The UPMSP Class 12 practical exams will be conducted under the surveillance of CCTV cameras. The board has directed schools to make necessary arrangements and keep a recording of the examination process safe with them. A copy of this video footage will have to be sent to the board.

The UP Class 12 board exams was slated to conclude on April 12 but due to the English question paper leak on March 30, UPMSP had to reconduct the exam on April 13 in 24 districts. The Class 12 exams were between March 24 and April 13. The UP board result is expected to be released in the last week of May or the first week of June at the official website — upmsp.edu.in.

A total of 51,92,689 candidates had registered for classes 10 and 12 UP board examinations this year. Out of these, 47,75,749 candidates appeared while 4,16,940 candidates remained absent. More than 2.56 lakh candidates appeared for Class 10 exams whereas Class 12 UP board examinations saw participation from 22.5 lakh students.

