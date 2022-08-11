UP Board Makes Aadhaar Mandatory for UPMSP Class 9 to 12 Registrations, Offers Free Online Study Material

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has made Aadhaar mandatory for the registrations of classes 9 to 12. Until last year, the Aadhaar details were asked at the time of registration but were not a mandatory requirement. Following this recent rule update, students registering will not be able to complete their applications if they do not have a valid Aadhaar card. According to a report by a leading news daily, the rule update for the registration process was made following a direction by the UP board, in this regard.

Meanwhile, the UP board has announced to administer the board exams in a new format from this academic year. The final exams will be held in March. Prior to the final exams, schools have been directed to hold pre-boards in January and half-yearly exams based on the syllabus taught till September.

Based on the performance in the pre-board exams, schools will be offering extra classes to the students with poor scores to ensure better results in the board exams. The question papers for the board exams of classes 10 and 12 will be divided into two parts- multiple choice questions (MCQs) and subjective questions. More details on the updated exam patterns are still awaited.

In line with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, UP board-affilated schools have also been directed to appoint career counsellors to not just help the students academically but also help them sustain better mental and emotional wellbeing.

For class 12 students, the month of December will be dedicated to career counselling. The UPMSP also directed schools to adopt a digital education system and create their website and ids. Students will also be provided with free e-books and online study materials by the schools.

Furthermore, a university-ready curriculum will be adopted along with the incorporation of practices like one lecture per week in the library as mandatory for kids, two lectures a week dedicated to experiential learning, and constitute environmental clubs. The UPMSP has directed schools to create health card for kids and ensure that students get enough time for physical activities.

