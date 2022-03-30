UP Board Paper Leak: Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Yogi Govt 'Deliberately' Not Allowing to Complete Exams

The Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister of the state Akhilesh Yadav has attacked the Yogi Adityanath Government in the state over UP Board Exam Paper leak. The Leader of the Opposition Party and SP Chief accused the state government of deliberately not allowing any examination to be completed.

The former Chief Minister said that this government has failed to provide employment to the youth of the state. Akhilesh Yadav did not stop here, he also took a dig at the bulldozer image of the Yogi government and said that the BJP government should run a bulldozer on paper mafia also no matter if it’s just for the sake of formality.

The former CM of the state, Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, “Even in the second innings of the UP BJP government, the business of getting the paper leaked continues unabated. The youth are saying that the BJP government, which has failed to provide employment, deliberately does not want to allow any examination to be completed. The BJP should at least do the formality of running a paper bulldozer on its paper mafia."

The Yogi government’s effort to conduct cheating-free examinations suffered a setback when the Intermediate English paper of the second shift was leaked on Wednesday. In a hurry, the Board of Secondary Education canceled the English examination to be held from 2 pm but only in 24 districts. As per information the English paper was leaked on WhatsApp, after which there was a stir among the officials. Meanwhile, DIOS of Ballia has been suspended with immediate effect.

The districts where examinations were cancelled include Agra, Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Baghpat, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Unnao, Sitapur, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Chitrakoot, Jalaun, Ambedkar Nagar, Pratapgarh, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Varanasi, Kanpur Dehat, Etah, and Shamli. Apart from these districts, the examinations were conducted smoothly in the rest of the districts.

Taking action in the matter, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that strict action will be taken in the paper leak case. The Chief Minister has directed to take action against the accused under NSA.

On the other hand, in the paper leak case, Secondary Education Minister Gulab Devi said, “The Intermediate English examination has been canceled in 24 districts, the examination will be conducted in the remaining 51 districts from 2 pm today. The whole matter is being investigated. Strict action will be taken against the culprits. Our aim is to conduct mock-free exams."

Taking prompt action in the case of Intermediate English Paper Leak in Uttar Pradesh Board Examination, Yogi Government has suspended DIOS Ballia Brajesh Mishra. Also, the investigation of the case has been handed over to the STF, after which STF Varanasi unit has also left for Ballia to investigate the matter.

Brajesh Mishra, DIOS Ballia, has been in controversy and has been accused of corruption earlier also. Apart from this, Brajesh Mishra was accused of getting his wife appointed to the post of assistant teacher by ignoring the rules. Now when the matter of paper leak came to light from Ballia, questions have also been raised on the continuous posting of Brajesh Mishra.

