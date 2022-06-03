UP Board Students Receive Calls Asking For Money in Exchange for Marks, UPMSP Calls Them Fake

A large number of students who have appeared for class 10 and 12 boards conducted by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) are receiving calls asking them for money in exchange for ‘good marks’.

According to students, the callers whose numbers are listed as ‘Board Office’ and ‘UP Board’ on the Truecaller app approached students asking for Rs 5,000 for increasing their marks in the UP board results, reported iNext. The callers share detail of saving bank accounts for the transfer of money.

Acting on complaints, Prayagraj Police has launched an enquiry to find the whereabouts of the callers. Initial investigations reveal that calls are coming from various locations in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

Prayagraj Police has asked students to be wary of such calls and report the numbers soon after they receive any calls. Numbers of the students are reported to have been leaked by cyber cafes that were used by them at the time of exam registration.

In 2020, the UP board had issued a notice asking students to be wary of such calls, reiterating that none of its employees was involved in any such scams.

More than 50 lakh students had registered for UP board examinations this year. Out of which, 24,11,350 were in class 12 and 27,81,654 were in the high school. The examinations were held with a reduced syllabus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The evaluation process for UP Board is completed and it is expected to be announced soon. Though an official confirmation of the date is still awaited, the board has already completed evaluating the answer scripts.

The final result of classes 12 and 10 will be prepared after adding the marks obtained by students in theory as well as practical papers. To pass the examination, students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject as well as overall. This year, the UP board is also expected to announce a merit and toppers list. The results will be made available to students on UPMSP’s official website.

