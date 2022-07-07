NCC Now an Elective Subject for Uttar Pradesh 10th, 12th Board Exam Students

The Uttar Pradesh board has decided to introduce the National Cadet Corps (NCC) as an elective subject for students in classes 10 and 12. As per reports, NCC will have a separate question paper in the board exam for the academic year 2022-2023. But, let us find out the benefits of this newly introduced subject.

Now, if students elect NCC as their optional subject then its numbers will be added to the marksheet. Those in Class 10 can choose NCC with Science, Mathematics, Hindi, English, and Social Science. While science and commerce students of Class 12 will not be able to take NCC as their optional subject, Class 12 students of Arts/Humanities will get this opportunity. Training under the guidance of the NCC Directorate will be provided to students who take NCC in an additional subject. Notable, once the training is completed they will get a certificate.

Benefits of choosing NCC?

Those who will elect NCC as their subject will have an edge in several recruitments. The candidates will get preference in job recruitments of the central and state, including the Army. Candidates must note that they will have to get and certificate after finishing their subject elective, following which candidates who have NCC certificates will get preferences in jobs.

The NCC aims to develop character, discipline, comradeship, the spirit of adventure, and ideals of selfless service amongst the young generation. Moreover, its goal is to make the youth organised, trained, and motivated with leadership qualities from all walks of life, who will serve the nation regardless of which career they choose.

Last year on February 9, the Uttar Pradesh Board had sent a proposal to the state government to include NCC as an optional subject in classes both 9 and 11. The government later gave orders in favour of the proposal.

