UP Boards Exams 2022 in February, UPMSP Asks Schools to Hold Extra Classes to Complete Syllabus

The Uttar Pradesh education department has asked all the schools associated with the state board to complete the syllabus of both classes 10 and 12 soon. Considering the loss of instructional hours due to online classes, many schools have not been able to complete their syllabus. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has asked schools to hold extra classes to complete the syllabus.

The UP boards pre-board exams are going to be held in January 2022. As per the media reports, Class 10 and Class 12 UP board exams will likely be conducted in February-March 2022. While the theory exams are scheduled for the fourth week of March and the UP board practical will begin in the third week of February, UPMSP said.

>Read| UP Board Half-Yearly Practical Exam Date Released, UPMSP Issues Guidelines to Exam Centres

Advertisement

About 52 lakh students have got their registration done this year for the class 10th and 12th board exams of UP Board Exam 2022. Out of these, about 28 lakh students will appear for the 10th class examination and about 24 lakh students are taking part in the 12th examination.

Keeping in mind the number of students appearing in the board examination, instructions have been given to compulsorily follow the Covid guidelines at all the exam centres. The board has made arrangements for tagging and mapping examination centres this time. This will help the students in finding the examination centre, as well as social distancing will be taken care of and it will also be easy to stop copying.

>Read|With Students Promoted to Classes 10 and 12, Worries over ‘Learning Gaps’ for Boards 2022

Meanwhile, students are being advised to be more careful at the examination centers and follow all social distancing norms. Due to the pandemic, UP Board Exam 2022 could not be conducted for the last two years. Students were promoted to further classes without exams.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.