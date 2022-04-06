UP Girl With Wrong Name on Aadhaar Set to get Admission to School After UIDAI Corrects Error

Days after a girl child was denied admission at a government school in Badaun as a wrong name was written on her Aadhar Card. On Wednesday, the girl finally got admission to a school.

The incident was reported from Raipur Buzurg village of Bilsi tehsil in Badaun district where instead of writing the name of the girl child something bizzare was found written. The girl’s Aadhar Card did not have an Aadhaar number and instead of her name, it was written ‘Madhu ka Panchwa Baccha’ (Fifth baby of Madhu).

Replying to a tweet about the incident by CNN News18 journalist, secretary to government of India, Ministry of Consumer Affairs Rohit Kumar Singh said, “UIDAI has sorted this out, we are told"

Advertisement

After the pictures of the Aadhar card went viral on social media, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s office intervened. Following this, the state Education Department officials and the school principal confirmed that the girl whose name is Aarti had been given admission.

Seema Rani, the principal of the school, added, “The woman had come on April 2 for the admission of her daughter. We had asked to get the Aadhar card corrected. She has been admitted to the school." In the Aadhaar card, instead of the name of the child, ‘Madhu’s fifth child’ was found written, which left the school and the Badaun District Magistrate shocked.

The girl’s mother, Madhu had said, “I had gone to school to get my daughter admitted but the teacher mocked at her name in the Aadhar card and denied her admission."

Advertisement

District Magistrate Deepa Ranjan had said, “Aadhaar cards are being prepared in post offices and banks. The mistake has happened because of gross negligence. We will alert bank and post office officials and strict action will be taken against those involved in such negligence."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.