UP Govt Appoints Task Force to Upgrade ITI Courses, Launch New Training Programmes

The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed a special task force to introduce new courses in state-run polytechnic colleges and industrial training institutes. It has been asked to finalise and approve new courses, syllabus within a month. Additionally, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to discontinue the non-essential ITI courses and introduce new ones instead to cope up with the market demand.

The new courses will be designed after taking into consideration, the demands of the industry and new up-gradation of techniques that are there in the market. The task force will work on the recommendation of a committee constituted in the department of technical education and vocational education and skill development on the subject of upgradation and up-skilling of technical education, according to a report in the Live Hindustan.

The special task force will be headed by the Principal Secretary, Technical Education, and Vocational Education and Skill Development Department, according to a report in the Hindi daily Hindustan.

The task force members include the director of Skill Development Mission, special secretary Technical Education, Director Training and Employment, and Director Technical Education. The Special Secretary Vocational Education and Skill Development Department has been appointed as the member secretary of the task force.

It will also feature two members who will be nominated by the vice-chancellor of AKTU and MMTU. Five representatives from the industry and institutions working in the field of technical education and training will also be made members.

The committees will be submitting their report to the task force in three weeks thereafter a final decision on the proposed courses will be taken. After this, the task force will also issue approvals related to the availability of desired infrastructure facilities like construction, machines and equipment, and trainers for running the courses.

The decision is likely to give a major boost to industrial training and education in the state. The market orientation of the courses will allow the colleges to filter out the gap between the demand and supply of industrial human resources.

