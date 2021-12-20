UP Govt to Launch 'Happiness Curriculum' in Primary Schools from Next Session

On the lines of Chhattisgarh and Delhi, preparations are underway to implement the happiness curriculum’ in primary schools of Uttar Pradesh under a pilot project to make the students more sensitive towards nature, society and the country, officials said.

State in-charge (happiness curriculum) Saurabh Malviya, who was here to participate in a six-day workshop at the State Institute of Educational Management and Training, told.

According to media reports, the ‘happiness curriculum’ will be introduced to the students of classes 1 to 8. It will enable students to connect with themselves, family, society, nature and the country. It will also help them understand interrelationships, Malviya said, adding the children will be taught meditation as well trough the course.

