UP Govt to Reimburse Fee for Around 55 Lakh Students, 16 Lakh More Than Last Year

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to reimburse fees and give scholarships to around 16 lakh more students when compared to the previous session. A total of 55 lakh (approx) students will get reimbursement in this academic year. Last year, 39 lakh students from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, General Category, OBC, and Minority Students were able to get scholarships and fee compensation facilities due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As reported by Hindustan Live, this year, the scholarship amount, as well as fee reimbursement, will be transferred directly to the beneficiaries’ bank account. PK Tripathi, the Joint Director, Department of Social Welfare, said that this year, the scholarship fee compensation amount will be transferred to the bank account in two phases to the students of classes 11-12 and above, however, students of classes 9 and 10 will be given scholarships by the government itself.

As per the report, the eligible students will be given 40 per cent of the scholarship amount by the Department of Social Welfare, Minority Welfare, and OBC Welfare in the first phase while 60 per cent of the amount will be transferred from the centre to the accounts in the second phase.

Students, who already had applied for the scholarship and fee reimbursement, will get the amount by December 27 after verification. The verification of 15 lakh candidates will be completed by November 25 and the amount will be credited from November 30 onwards. The rest of the students who will apply for the same by November 29 are likely to get the amount by December 27.

Meanwhile, the state government is accepting online applications for free laptop schemes. As many as 22 lakh students are expected to get benefitted under this scheme. Class 10 and 12 students who are residents of Uttar Pradesh can apply for this scheme.

