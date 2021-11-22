UP Govt to Soon Cancel Anganwadi Recruitment 2021? Here's All You Need to Know

The Uttar Pradesh government may cancel the UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021. Through this recruitment, the government was planning to fill up 53,000 posts in Anganwadis. However, the latest reports suggest that the state government is all set to cancel the recruitment, which was announced by the UP Child Development and Nutrition Department earlier this year.

The UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 was announced in May 2021, but now an official notification about its cancellation may come out anytime. The UP Child Development and Nutrition Department officials are regularly organising meetings for the decision to be taken soon. The department is preparing to cancel the earlier announced recruitment and conduct a new one soon.

Reports also suggest that the decision to cancel the May recruitment was being made because it didn’t have any provision for the reservation to EWS candidates for the posts of the existing Anganwadi, Mini Anganwadi and Anganwadi Assistant. The department will soon issue an official notification for the commencement of the new application process.

Advertisement

The state of Uttar Pradesh has around 2 lakh Anganwadi centres. The entire process is being carried out to fill a large number of vacant posts in these centres. The forms were filled via online registration, which started on 17 May 2021. The last date to apply for the recruitment process was 31 August 2021.

The candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of the department for all the information and updates.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.