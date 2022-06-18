UP High School Result Declared: 88.18% Pass, Prince Gets Top Rank, Check Merit List

The wait of over 27.8 lakh students is over, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad or UP Board has announced its class 10 or High School Board Exam Results. This year, as many as 88.18% of students have passed the exam. This is a drastic fall from last year when 100% of students passed. Notably, last year, UP Board did not hold any board exams. As compared to last time when UP Board exams were held in 2020, the pass percentage is an increase from 2020 when as many as 83% of students had passed.

Among girls, as many as 91.69% of students who appeared for the exam have passed it while among boys as many as 85.26% have passed. Once again, the girls have scored better than the boys.

UP Board 10th Results 2022: Meet Toppers

Those who have got 33 per cent or more have passed the exam. This year, UP Board will be issuing a merit list after two years. The merit list will consist of the topper’s name, marks, and other details. Here are the names of the top rank holders this year -

Rank 1: Prince Patel with 586 marks

Rank 2: Sanskriti Thakur with 585 marks

Rank 2: Kiran Kushwaha with 585 marks

Rank 3: Aniket Sharma with 584 marks

Rank 4: Palak Awasthi with 583 marks

Rank 4: Astha Singh with 583 marks

Rank 5: Ekta Verka with 582 marks

Rank 5: Atharav Srivastava with 582 marks

Rank 5: Nainsi Verma with 582 marks

Rank 5: Pranshi Dwivedi with 582 marks

UP 10th Result, UP High School Result: Jailed Candidates Result

A total of 113 students took the UP Board 10th exam from jail of which 92.23% pass percentage has been received. This is better than the pass percentage obtained by regular students. Jail-wise pass percentage here -

Firozabad - 100%

Ghaziabad - 93.94%

Saharanpur - 100%

Rampur - 100%

Bareilly - 100%

Shahjahanpur - 100%

Hardoi - 88.99%

Lucknow - 100%

Kanpur Nagar - 33.33%

Hamirpur - 0%

Varanasi - 100%

Students who have not yet checked their results can do so at News18. Partnering with UP Board, News18 is bringing to you the result directly here. Students can check scores by filling the form below -

The UP Board 10th & 12th board exams collectively had 2. 25 crore copies which were checked by more than 1.25 lakh teachers in 16 days. The UP Board exams were conducted from 24 March to April 13 and the evaluation started from April 20 and concluded by May 8, as informed by the board, however, the results are being announced almost a month after completing the evaluation process. After the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked UP Board to announce its results.

