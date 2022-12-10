Home » News » education-career » UP NEET Counselling 2022 Choice Filing For Mop-Up Round Begins Today

UP NEET Counselling 2022 Choice Filing For Mop-Up Round Begins Today

Applicants that have registered and are eligible for the UP NEET counselling mop-up round will be able to submit their preferences on its official website, upneet.gov.in, by December 13

Advertisement

By: Education and Careers Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 10, 2022, 18:31 IST

New Delhi, India

UP NEET counselling mop-up round at upneet.gov.in (Representative image)
UP NEET counselling mop-up round at upneet.gov.in (Representative image)

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh, has begun the choice filing for the state’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (UP NEET UG) mop-up counseling round 2022 today. Applicants that have registered and are eligible for the same will be able to submit their preferences on its official website, upneet.gov.in, by December 13.

According to the choices made by the candidates, the results of the mop-up UP NEET UG 2022 will be declared on December 15. Medical aspirants who will be allotted seats in either a government or a private medical college in the state will be able to download the allotment letter from December 16 to 18.

Also read| Karnataka TET 2022 Results by Next Weekend: Minister BC Nagesh

Advertisement

NEET 2022 mop-up counselling round 2022: How to apply

RELATED NEWS

We have mentioned the step-by-step process of how to fill out the options for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (UP NEET UG) mop-up counselling round 2022:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit upneet.gov.in, the official website to fill out their choices.

Step 2: On the home page, a link to the UP NEET UG mop-up round choice filling will appear, click on that.

Step 3: Log in using your credentials, which will be your NEET UG roll number and password.

Step 4: Then, fill in your preferred subjects and institution in order in the next window.

Step 5: lock you’re the options that you have selected and then submit.

Meanwhile, the merit list of this year’s UP NEET UG mop-up round for admission to MBBS and BDS programs in the medical colleges of Uttar Pradesh was released yesterday, December 9, by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET). According to the official information, as many as 2499 candidates made it to the UP NEET mop-up round result is about 2499.

Read all the Latest Education News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Education and Careers DeskA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and informati...Read More

first published: December 10, 2022, 18:27 IST
last updated: December 10, 2022, 18:31 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Is Hot And Sexy; These Photos From Instagram Are Proof

+10PHOTOS

Mouni Roy Sets Internet on Fire With Her Sexy Pics; Check Out Diva's Stunning Photos