UP NEET Counselling 2022 Choice Filing For Mop-Up Round Begins Today

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh, has begun the choice filing for the state’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (UP NEET UG) mop-up counseling round 2022 today. Applicants that have registered and are eligible for the same will be able to submit their preferences on its official website, upneet.gov.in, by December 13.

According to the choices made by the candidates, the results of the mop-up UP NEET UG 2022 will be declared on December 15. Medical aspirants who will be allotted seats in either a government or a private medical college in the state will be able to download the allotment letter from December 16 to 18.

Also read| Karnataka TET 2022 Results by Next Weekend: Minister BC Nagesh

Advertisement

NEET 2022 mop-up counselling round 2022: How to apply

We have mentioned the step-by-step process of how to fill out the options for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (UP NEET UG) mop-up counselling round 2022:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit upneet.gov.in, the official website to fill out their choices.

Step 2: On the home page, a link to the UP NEET UG mop-up round choice filling will appear, click on that.

Step 3: Log in using your credentials, which will be your NEET UG roll number and password.

Step 4: Then, fill in your preferred subjects and institution in order in the next window.

Step 5: lock you’re the options that you have selected and then submit.

Meanwhile, the merit list of this year’s UP NEET UG mop-up round for admission to MBBS and BDS programs in the medical colleges of Uttar Pradesh was released yesterday, December 9, by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET). According to the official information, as many as 2499 candidates made it to the UP NEET mop-up round result is about 2499.

Read all the Latest Education News here