UP NEET Registrations Begin: How to Book Seat in Medical Colleges

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, UP have started the registration process for UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 on October 22, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the NEET UG counselling round can apply online through the official site of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

The deadline to submit an application for the counselling round is October 28, 2022. On October 29, 2022, the state merit list will be made public, and on November 4 or 5, 2022, the final allotment results will be made public.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to book seats online?

Advertisement

Candidates who want to apply online can follow these simple steps given below.

Step 1. Visit the official site of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 registration link available on the home page.

Step 3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4. Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Step 5. Once done click on submit.

Step 6. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who wish to appear for UP NEET UG counselling for MBBS admission in government colleges in the state will have to pay a sum of Rs 30,000. On the other hand, aspirants who want to take admission in private medical colleges will be required to pay Rs 2 lakh. Applicants who want to participate in both government and private medical colleges counselling will have to pay a sum of Rs 2,00,000.

Advertisement

Through NEET scores, DMET, Uttar Pradesh manages admissions for UP NEET MBBS and BDS 2022 counselling. 32 medical and 23 dentistry universities will offer 85% of the state’s allotted seats, which will be used to determine admittance.

Read all the Latest Education News here