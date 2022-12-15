UP NEET UG Mop-up Round Results Today at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET UG mop-up counseling round 2022 results will be released by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) today, December 15. Aspirants who have chosen their preferred college and course prior to the choice-filling deadline can check the UP NEET UG 2022 counseling mop-up round result at the official website, upneet.gov.in.

The counseling officials of Uttar Pradesh will declare the mop-up UP NEET UG allotment results according to the choices made by the candidates. Medical aspirants who will be allotted seats in a government or private medical college in the state can download the allotment letter from December 16 to 18, according to the schedule.

UP NEET UG mop-up results 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP NEET

Step 2: On the homepage, the UP NEET UG mop-up round result link will appear, click on that

Step 3: Then, log in using your credentials, which are the NEET 2022 roll number and password

Step 4: When you log in, UP NEET UG 2022 mop-up results will appear

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) released the merit list of this year’s UP NEET UG mop-up round for admission for MBBS and BDS programs in Uttar Pradesh’s medical colleges on December 9. The list consisted of 2499 candidates.

According to the latest data revealed by the health ministry, in the last eight years, about 67 per cent increase in medical colleges in India. Initially, there were 387 colleges and now they have increased to 648. Out of these, there are 355 government medical colleges and 293 private medical colleges. Since 2014, the number of government medical colleges (GMCs) has increased by 96 per cent, while the private sector has expanded by 42 per cent. The report further stated that as a result, there are now more UG and PG medical seats available by 87 per cent and 105 per cent, respectively.

