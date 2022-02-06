UP NHM CHO Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 4000 Posts, Direct Hiring, Salary Rs 20,500

The Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (NHM) of Uttar Pradesh has invited applications to fill up approximately 4000 posts of Community Health Officers under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. The posts will be filled on a contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website — upnrhm.gov.in. The last date to apply is February 13.

“Candidate in their own interest is advised, not to wait till the last date & time and register their application well within the stipulated time period. NHM shall not be held responsible if the candidate is not able to submit their application due to last minute rush," reads the official website.

UP NHM CHO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Unreserved — 1600

EWS — 400

SC — 840

ST — 80

OBC — 1080

UP NHM CHO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

>Educational qualification: Candidates who have completed a BSc (Nursing) or post basic BSc (Nursing) course with an integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) from the academic year 2020 and onward from an Indian nursing council or the state nursing council recognised institute or university are eligible to apply.

>Work experience: Those who are registered as nurses and midwives with the UP Nurses and Midwives Council and have a valid registration certificate are eligible to apply. In case candidates do not have a registration certificate, they must provide a registration slip duly self-attested with the application form.

>Age limit: Candidates must be less than 35 years as of February 4, 2022.

UP NHM CHO Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP NHM

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials

Step 6: Fill in the application form. There is no application fee to be paid

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the filled form for future use

UP NHM CHO Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit. The organisation will verify the documents of the candidate after shortlisting. “Selection shall be purely based on merit and percentage of total marks obtained in theory and practical of final year of B.Sc. (Nursing) /Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) Examination," the notice added.

UP NHM CHO Recruitment 2022: Salary

Successful candidates will be appointed as Community Health Officer on a contractual basis at sub centre level HWCs and paid Rs 20,500 per month honoraria along with up to Rs 15,000 per month performance-based incentive (PBI).

