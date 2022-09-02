UP Police Constable Recruitment Notification for 26,210 Vacancies Soon, Over 40000 to be Hired by Next Year

The Uttar Pradesh Board Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPBRPB) is expected to release the notification for UP police constable recruitment 2022 soon. The board is said to fill 26,210 vacancies for the post of constable with this recruitment. Earlier it was speculated that the recruitment process would begin by late August but the notification for the same has yet not been released.

It is interesting to note that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently asked officials to fill over 40,000 vacant posts in the police department by December 2023. Interested candidates can keep a tab on the official website at upbpbp.gov.in to check for the notification update.

Since the last vacancies for the post of constable in the state were released in 2018, it is expected that the number of candidates applying this time will be huge. Candidates from the age group of 18 to 22 years, who have cleared class 12th will be eligible to apply for the post through the official website of UP police. This is the expected eligibility criteria, however, the picture will be clearer once the notification releases.

Due to the high chances of a bumper recruitment this year, the competition is also likely to be very tough. According to reports, 20 lakh candidates are expected to be applying this year. As per this, for each vacant position, there could be nearly 76 job seekers.

The exam will contain objective-type questions, the answers to which will have to be marked on an OMR sheet in offline mode. The questions asked will be based on general knowledge, general Hindi, Science, numerical, mental ability, mental aptitude/IQ and reasoning ability. The examination will be conducted under the surveillance of CCTV cameras.

