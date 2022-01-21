UP Police Head Operator Recruitment 2022: Registration For 936 Posts Begins, Check How to Apply Here

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is inviting applications for the post of Head Operator/Head Operator (Mechanic) in the UP Police Radio Cadre. The online application process commenced today, on January 21. Candidates will be able to register and apply for the vacancies through the official website of the Board, uppbpb.gov.in till February 28. This UP Police recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 936 posts of Head Operator/Head Operator (Mechanic).

A written exam, of 400 marks, will be held for a duration of 2 hours 30 minutes. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the online written exam. It will be followed by the PST/PET round and document verification.

UP Police Head Operator Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

>Age Limit: Candidates must be between 20 and 28 years as on July 1, 2022. >Educational Qualification: Candidates should have at least three years of engineering diploma in any of the state fields - electronics / telecommunication / electrical / computer science / IT / mechanical.

UP Police Head Operator Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates must note that the application fee of Head Operator/Head Operator (Mechanic) posts is Rs 400.

UP Police Head Operator Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board or simply click on - uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply’ button for the Head Operator post

Step 3: Tap on the ‘New User’ option and register for the post

Step 4: Fill in the application form and upload all the required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the form

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the form, for future reference.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) on January 7 released the notification inviting tender for conducting direct recruitment to 26,382 posts of constable civil police and fireman in UP police. Tender proposals have been invited from companies for conducting the recruitment examination and various related work of the process. The official notification for the recruitment is expected to be released in a few days. Out of the total posts, 26210 are posts of constable and 172 seats are for firemen.

