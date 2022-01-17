UP Polytechnic Exams Postponed, Classes Moved Online due to Rising Cases of Covid-19

UP Polytechnic exams which were to begin from January 20 have been postponed. State Technical Education Council in an official statement said that due to rising cases of Covid-19, they have decided to postpone the off semester exams. The decision was made at the Council meeting held on Sunday. The exams have been deferred to be held after the Covid-19 situation is controlled and the state elections have been held.

Sunil Kumar Sonkar, head f the Technical Education Council, Uttar Pradesh said that the exams are likely to begin from March 15, however, the final call on the exams will be taken after considering the Covid-19 situation then. The even semester classes will begin in online mode from January 22 and the classes will remain closed.

Earlier, a fake notice claiming that the polytechnic exams will be held online was circulated. The exams are usually held in offline mode and the notice had created confusion among candidates. The authorities had later announced that the notice was fake, however, many students had then demanded either deferment of exams or shift to online mode.

Reluctant to appear for the exam, the students have written to the authorities to postpone it. They have also started a campaign on social media to highlight the “gravity of the situation".

The application form for the UP Polytechnic exam was made available to the students in the last week of December 2021. The UP Polytechnic exam is a 3-hour paper, which has around 100 questions. The exam is taken in Hindi and English only, while the questions are objective type (MSQ). For every correct answer, 4 marks will be awarded to the candidate, however, for every incorrect option, 1 mark will be deducted.

Though the course of polytechnic exam varies from course to course, the candidates have to study the subjects taught in qualifying examinations, class 10, class 12, and graduation).

