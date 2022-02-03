UP Private Schools Demand Immediate Reopening, Increase Fees

The Unaided Private Schools Association (UPSA), Uttar Pradesh has been protesting against the closing of schools and demanded the state government to allow them to increase the fees. Administrations of various private schools such as St Joseph’s School, La Martiniere Girls’ College, Lucknow Public Collegiate, and Iram Educational Group, among others held a press conference on Wednesday where they put forth their demands.

The schools requested the state government to reopen schools that are reeling under the impact of Covid-19 for two years now. The reopening is requested to be done with immediate effect. Schools in UP have been closed since December 31, 2021 due to Omicron.

While various letters and demonstrations have been in the works, there also exists a deterrence in the interaction between the private school associations and the state government. The association says that the state government would have to sacrifice the cooperation of private schools in the upcoming elections and other government-driven programmes if schools are not reopened.

“Schools should be reopened with immediate effect as online classes just cannot be a substitute for classroom teaching. The government can call students for any programme, whenever required, as per its own wish ignoring coronavirus protocols but will not allow reopening of schools," Anil Agarwal, President, UPSA, said in the press conference, as reported by a leading news daily. The association has said that the efforts to increase the voting percentage in the state might be seriously affected if the government does not allow the reopening of schools from February 7.

Mala Mehra, secretary UPSA said that they will comply with the state government’s plan to increase voting percentage only if the decision to shut schools is withdrawn with immediate effect and school gates are reopened from February 7.

The arguments that the private school association has put forth highlight the current scenario of vaccination among school-going students and the COVID-19 protocols administered by the schools in their premises. The association says that closed schools are gravely affecting the overall development of the children, especially the students enrolled in kindergarten who are missing out on practical knowledge such as sitting, standing, taking lunch, staying in discipline, etc.

