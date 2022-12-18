UP Private Schools to Hike Fee By Up To 12% From Next Session

The Private and Unaided Schools Association of Uttar Pradesh has announced that private school fees will rise by 11.69 per cent beginning with the next academic session. Schools can hike the fee as per their needs within the limit of 12 per cent, claims the new order.

As per the media reports, from April 1, 2023, the fee hike will become effective. Fee increases were prohibited by the UP government during COVID-19, but they were finally allowed this year.

The current consumer price index (CPI) is 6.69 per cent for the fiscal year 2022-2023. According to the Act, school fees can only be raised by 6.69 per cent + 5 per cent, for a total of 11.69 per cent. This demonstrates that schools may raise their fees in the coming session, Agarwal said.

The annual composite fee for private schools in Uttar Pradesh may be increased by 5 per cent in accordance with the Uttar Pradesh Fee Regulation Act of 2018.

At the association’s general body meeting, which took place at CMS School on Kanpur Road, the decision was taken. According to a press statement from the association’s president, Anil Agarwal, officers and managers from the member institutions were present.

“The Uttar Pradesh Fee Regulation Act 2018 is the only law that governs the rise of school fees. In addition, decisions were made regarding the general scope of the initiatives the association will undertake to carry out its social and educational resolution, according to Agarwal.

In 2020, due to the pandemic, the hike in fee was cancelled which continued till 2021. The private schools in 2022 moved to the court which resulted in an increase in the fee by 9 per cent. From the next year, the hike in the fee will be close to 12 per cent.

