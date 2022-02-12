UP Schools Reopening From February 14 for all Classes

Amidst decreasing covid-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government now has decided reopen the schools for classes nursery to 12 from Monday, February 14. The government has asked the authorities to adhere to COVID-19 protocols while reopening of schools. Meanwhile, the government has eased more Covid restrictions.

As per the government’s notice, “Schools will reopen for classes Nursery to 8 from February 14 with the strict following of COVID protocols till further orders."

Earlier schools for classes 9 to 12 and all degree colleges had already been resumed from February 7 in Uttar Pradesh. Now, with the new notice, schools for all classes have resumed for physical classes.

Further, the State government has also allowed the reopening of gyms, swimming pools, restaurants, and offices. They are allowed to function as earlier keeping in place all the COVID-19 guidelines, as per an official order, reports Times Now.

This comes at a time when Uttar Pradesh is undergoing assembly elections for the year 2022. The first phase of the polling is already over for 58 assembly constituencies in 11 districts.

This month, given the continued low numbers of COVID-19 infections in some states, the high rate of vaccination among teachers, the roll-out of vaccination for teenagers, many states are considering reopening of classes.

