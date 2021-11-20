UP Teacher Recruitment Exam Toppers Have 'Poor Academic' Record, Claim Candidates Alleged Scam

Soon after the results for the Uttar Pradesh Aided Junior High School Teacher/Principal Recruitment 2021 were declared on November 15, there have been allegations of fraud, given that many of the top-scoring candidates have relatively poor past academic records compared to their performance in the teacher recruitment exam that took place on October 17 to hire 1504 assistant teachers and 390 headmasters.

According to a report by news daily, a candidate who scored 145 out of 150 in the teacher recruitment exam, had failed after scoring 64 in the Basic Training Certificate (BTC) 2015 fourth semester exam, Upper Primary Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and teacher recruitment 2020. The candidate in question had also scored only 48.80 percentile in UPSSSC PET and failed to qualify. The candidate’s brother has also scored 139 and many of his allies have also scored over 125.

Demanding to investigate the suspicious results and register criminal cases against the accused, the OBC and SC Sangathit Morcha (OBC and SC United Front) issued a memorandum to the exam controller authorities along with evidence for the allegations, the newspaper reported.

Candidates who appeared for the exam claim that the irregularities in the exam are similar to the 2020’s assistant teacher recruitment scam in which many candidates scored high marks by cheating. The topper of the exam reportedly could not even name India’s President. After media reports, the UP government set a task force to investigate the matter.

Because of the rampant irregularities and allegations of cheating in the 2020 exam, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had termed the recruitment process as UP’s Vyapam scam, a reference to Madhya Pradesh’s infamous 2013 medical recruitment scam. There had been complaints of officials taking bribes for the recruitment as well. The irregularities in the 2020 assistant teacher recruitment had also sparked protests from discontent candidates.

The Supreme Court then intervened to temporarily stay the recruitment of over 37,339 posts out of 69,000 posts. On June 9, 2020, the Supreme Court allowed recruitment on the stayed posts.

In one of the bizarre cases of irregularities that happened in the state’s rigged teacher recruitment process, a private teacher named Anamika Shukla was found to be serving in nine schools and drew salaries from each post amounting to over ₹12 lakh till the incident was reported.

