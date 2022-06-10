UP TGT, PGT Notification Out: Apply for 4163 Teachers Posts, Salary up to Rs 1,42,400

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has notified the recruitment process for filling as many as 4,163 vacancies for teachers in government-aided schools across the state. Candidates may register for the recruitment process online via UPSESSB’s official portal at upsessb.org. The last date for online registration is July 3, whereas the fee submission can be done by July 6.

The subjects for the TGT post are English, Hindi, mathematics, social science, Sanskrit, physical education, science, home science, art, commerce, singing and music, agriculture, biology, Urdu, and music playing. while the subjects for PGT hiring include civics, chemistry, physics, biology, geography, mathematics, English, sociology, economics, history, Hindi, agriculture, education, psychology, Sanskrit, and art.

UP TGT, PGT Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

Of the total 4163 posts notified, 3539 are for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and 624 are for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT).

UP TGT, PGT Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: To be eligible for the recruitment of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), a candidate must possess a graduation degree along with BEd, MEd or PhD. For PGT recruitment, a graduation degree and a master’s degree in the related subjects along with BEd or MEd or PhD is a must.

Age limit: The minimum age required for TGT and PGT eligibility is 21 years but there is no cap on the upper age.

UP TGT, PGT Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Step 1: Log on to the UPSESSB official portal

Step 2: Click on the ‘Click Here to Apply’ link available on the homepage against TGT/PGT posts

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the Candidate registration link

Step 5: Click on Apply mentioned against your desire post and select the subject you wish to apply for

Step 6: Submit the required details and complete the registration

Step 7: Pay the application fee

Step 8: Complete the second part of the application by submitting the required details, soft copies of documents, and photographs

Step 9: Submit the form

Step 10: Save the acknowledgment for future use and reference

UP TGT, PGT Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

The application fee for the recruitment is Rs 750 for unreserved and OBC Candidates. Candidates belonging to the SC category are required to pay Rs 450, whereas applicants under ST category will have to pay Rs 250.

UP TGT, PGT Recruitment 2022: Exam Pattern

The dates for the recruitment exam will be notified by UPSESSB at a later stage of the process. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the board’s portal for regular updates on the recruitment. The exam pattern usually consists of 125 questions of four marks each. There is no negative marking. It is held for a duration of two hours.

UP TGT, PGT Recruitment 2022: Salary

Selected candidates will get paid between Rs 44900 to Rs 142400.

