UPPBPB UP Police Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 26,382 Constable, Fireman Posts, 12th Pass Can Apply

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) will soon release a notification inviting applications to fill 26,382 posts of constable and fireman through direct recruitment. Candidates would be able to apply for a total of 26,210 posts of constable and 172 positions for firemen. Once the link is activated, candidates will be able to apply online once the official notification is released by UPPBPB on its website — uppbpb.gov.in. A total of 20 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the UP Police recruitment 2022 examination.

UPPBPB UP Police Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

To be eligible to apply, the candidates are expected to be between 18 and 22 years of age, as reported by a leading news daily. As per the expected educational qualification, the candidates must have passed class 12 to apply for the posts.

UPPBPB UP Police Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the UPPBPB

Step 2: On the home page, look for the notification of UP Police constable recruitment 2022 and click on it

Step 3: Now, go through the online application instructions mentioned on the page and keep the required documents ready before filling out the application form

Step 4: Now, register as a new user or simply login if already registered

Step 5: Next, fill out the registration form carefully by entering all the required details and providing the necessary documents

Step 6: Click on ‘Submit’ after completing the application form

Step 7: Save the application form for future use

UPPBPB UP Police Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Reportedly, the examination will be conducted in offline mode using OMR sheets. The exam will consist of objective-type questions that the candidates will have to answer in the OMR sheets. The exam conducting body is not expected to hold the exams through online or CBT (Computer Based test).

The UPPBPB will task the exam agency with preparing a question bank consisting of 5,000 questions. Following this, a final set of questions will be selected by the board for the recruitment exam. The questions will cover subjects like general knowledge, general Hindi, science, numerical ability, mental aptitude, and reasoning ability.

