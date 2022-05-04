UPCATET 2022 Application Correction Window Open, Know How to Apply

The Uttar Pradesh Combine Agricultural and Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET 2022) correction window has been opened. Any candidates who have filled out the application UPCATET and might have made a minor error that needs to be corrected can do so by May 5. Only candidates who have completed the application form and paid the fee will be eligible for the application correction facility.

As per the notification, the following fields can be changed in the UPCATET 2022 Application Correction Window:

Exam city preferences Programme selection Category Photograph of the applicant Parents’ information Few things in the Academic segment as well

Candidates must note that however, certain fields or information, such as name, email address, and mobile number, cannot be altered.

UPCATET 2022 Application Form: How to make corrections?

Candidates must follow the processes outlined below to make changes to their UPCATET 2022 application form:

Step 1: Go to the official UPCATET 2022 website at https://online.upcatetexam.org/.

Step 2: Login by entering your application number and password.

Step 3: Select the application correction tab.

Step 4: Make the necessary changes and double-check the updated details before submitting the final version.

Step 5: Submit the completed application formative and print a copy of it for future reference.

UPCATET 2022 Application Form: Admit card

The UPCATET 2022 admit card will be made available on June 1. The exam will be held in eight places across Uttar Pradesh on June 16 and 17. The exam will take place in an offline mode. The notification claims that the UPCATET 2022 result for the entrance examination will be released on June 30. The registration process for the UPCATET counseling 2022 for UG programmes will begin on July 3. This year, the UPCATET 2022 exam will be hosted by the Banda University of Agriculture and Technology.

