UPCET 2021: AKTU Provides Relief to Students Unable to Get Seat Due to Lack of Funds

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has allowed aspirants of Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 who could not pay the seat confirmation fees even after allotment during the first and second rounds of counselling have been allowed to participate in the next rounds of counselling. Candidates can visit the official website upcet.admissions.nic.in for the online admissions.

AKTU registrar issued an official notification on October 30. The development comes as a huge relief to aspirants who could not complete the seat confirmation process due to financial troubles. The registration process for AKTU counselling began on September 16 which was followed by an allotment list release on September 25.

Meanwhile, the third round of the counselling process of the AKTU began on October 30. Aspirants can register for the counselling process by November 1. The seat allotment results will be declared by the varsity on November 5. After the seat allotment list is released, candidates will have to pay a seat confirmation fee of Rs 20,000 or Rs 12,000 depending upon the course and then report to their selected institute to complete the further admission process. AKTU will conduct five rounds of counselling for admission in its courses.

>AKTU counselling 2021: How to register and select an institute

Step 1. Log on to the official portal of AKTU

Step 2. Click on the registration and choice filling links displayed on the homepage

Step 3. Select the type of registration and enter your roll number, password and security pin displayed on the screen.

Step 4. Sign in your account for choice filling

Step 5. Select your preferred choices from the colleges mentioned in the list.

Step 6. Lock your choices before submitting the counselling form

AKTU gives admission on the basis of the aspirant’s performance in the state-level entrance test, UPCET. The university offers several courses including BTech, BTech (AG), BDes, MTech (Integrated), BPharm, BFA, BHMCT, BFAD, BVoc, MBA (Integrated), MBA, MCA (Integrated), BTech, BPharm (Lateral Entry).

Apart from AKTU, Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT) Gorakhpur, and Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur also gives admission on the basis of UPCET.

