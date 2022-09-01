UPCET 2022: AKTU Begins BTech Counselling via JEE Main 2022 Result, Know Counselling Process Here

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has begun the registration process for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2022 counselling round for admissions to BTech, and BArch courses. To participate in UPCET 2022 counselling, applicants must register themselves in the online mode at uptac.admissions.nic.in. The counselling will be done based on JEE Main results up till September 20.

The counselling schedule includes registration, payment of fees, and document verification. Selected candidates will also have lock their choices in order to reserve a seat. If a candidate secures a certain seat, it will be confirmed upon the candidate’s payment of the admission fee.

UPCET BTech 2022 Counselling Process

Step 1: Registration and uploading document, fee payment. Candidates can first register for UPCET BTech counselling 2022 using their roll number, father’s name, and birthdate. After registering, candidates will have to upload the necessary paperwork and pay the UP BTech counselling cost.

Step 2: Document verification. Once all the registration forms have been received, the officials will scrutinise and verify the documents submitted with the UPCET 2022 counselling application form. In case of discrepancy in any of the candidate’s documents, the authority will contact the candidate on their provided email address/mobile number.

Step 3: Choice filling and locking. Candidates must choose the course and college they intend to enrol in when the document verification process is over. There is no limit to choice selection. Candidates must therefore choose from the available options under the preferential allocation.

Step 4: Seat allotment, and freezing. In case the candidate is satisfied with the seat allotment made by the officials. Otherwise, in case, the candidate is dissatisfied with the seat allotment and wishes to carry forward for the next round, they can float or withdraw the seat.

Candidates must fill out and secure their seat preference. Candidates who make the cut for UPCET 2022 counselling will also be contacted for document verification. The UPCET BTech 2022 counselling cost of Rs 1000 must be paid in order to register for the same.

